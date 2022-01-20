Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney banned for six games for spitting incident

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 4.22pm
Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six games (Richard Sellers/PA)
Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six games (Richard Sellers/PA)

Scunthorpe midfielder Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches after spitting at an opponent.

The 19-year-old has been sanctioned by the Football Association following a breach of Rule E1.1 for the incident in the first half of Iron’s League Two game with Exeter last weekend.

It was not seen by referee Craig Hicks at the time, but was picked up by video cameras and Hackney, who admitted the charge, was handed the automatic punishment.

An FA statement read: “Scunthorpe United FC’s Hayden Hackney has been suspended for six matches following a breach of FA Rule E1.1 that took place during their EFL League Two match against Exeter City FC on Saturday 15 January 2022.

“The midfielder’s behaviour during the 15th minute was not seen by the match officials at the time but it was caught on video.

“He subsequently admitted that it constitutes spitting at an opponent or any other person and accepted the automatic penalty.”

The suspension rules Hackney out of games against Newport, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Oldham, Walsall and Swindon.

