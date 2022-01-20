Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett could hand Dan Moss debut against Port Vale

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 4.44pm
Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett may give Dan Moss his debut after signing him on loan last week (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett may give Dan Moss his debut after signing him on loan last week (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leyton Orient’s new recruit Dan Moss could make his debut as they welcome Port Vale to Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The 21-year-old defender became Orient’s first signing of the window when he joined on loan from Millwall last week and could go straight into the squad.

The east London side have not played since bowing out of the FA Cup at the hands of Stoke in a 2-0 defeat after last week’s game against Oldham was postponed.

Defender Tom James will continue to sit on the sidelines as he nurses a hamstring injury.

Port Vale will be without goalkeeper Lucas Covolan.

The 30-year-old was handed his second red card of the season following a high challenge on Swindon’s Harry McKirdy last week and will serve the second part of a four-match ban.

Tom Conlon will be assessed after he missed the 1-0 defeat by Salford in midweek with an Achilles injury.

Fellow midfielder Jake Taylor will also be missing for the Valiants as he has suffered a recurrence of a previous quad issue.

