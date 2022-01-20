Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bersant Celina could start as Ipswich take on Accrington

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 5.01pm
Bersant Celina made his comeback as a substitute (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bersant Celina could return to the starting line-up in Ipswich’s home clash with Accrington.

The Kosovo plamaker made a comeback off the bench in the 2-0 loss at Bolton last weekend, his first appearance since December 1.

The Tractor Boys have also been without defender Hayden Coulson and midfielder Jon Nolan due to injuries in recent weeks.

That Bolton defeat was a first in management for McKenna, following victories in each of in his first two games in change of the Tractor Boys.

Accrington are missing two players through suspension heading into the contest at Portman Road.

Midfielder Liam Coyle was already serving a ban following his straight red card against MK Dons on January 8, and defender Ross Sykes is now also suspended having been dismissed for two bookable offences in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland last weekend.

Jovan Malcolm has been recalled by West Brom from his loan spell with Stanley, whose sidelined list includes fellow forward Joel Mumbongo.

John Coleman’s team – unbeaten in five matches – are 10th in the League One table, one place and one point above Ipswich.

