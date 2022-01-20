Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe to assess Greg Leigh fitness ahead of Wycombe showdown

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 6.04pm Updated: January 20 2022, 6.44pm
Greg Leigh will need to be assessed by Morecambe (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Morecambe will check on the fitness of defender Greg Leigh ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Wycombe.

Leigh was forced off during Tuesday’s loss to Wigan but manager Stephen Robinson was hopeful it was only a minor issue.

Callum Jones left the Lancashire club earlier in the week after being recalled from his loan by Hull but the Shrimpers were able to add Ousmane Fane to their ranks and he could debut this weekend.

Forward Jon Obika remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for the 21st-placed team.

Wycombe will aim for a third straight win after they claimed bragging rights over rivals Oxford last time out.

Sam Vokes sat out the victory with “suspected Covid” but could be back for the trip to Morecambe.

Nick Freeman is a long-term absentee with a knee injury for the Chairboys but Dominic Gape and Chris Forino are close to returns.

Sullay Kaikai will again be missing due to his Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Sierra Leone.

