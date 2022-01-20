Morecambe to assess Greg Leigh fitness ahead of Wycombe showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe will check on the fitness of defender Greg Leigh ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Wycombe.

Leigh was forced off during Tuesday’s loss to Wigan but manager Stephen Robinson was hopeful it was only a minor issue.

Callum Jones left the Lancashire club earlier in the week after being recalled from his loan by Hull but the Shrimpers were able to add Ousmane Fane to their ranks and he could debut this weekend.

Forward Jon Obika remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for the 21st-placed team.

Wycombe will aim for a third straight win after they claimed bragging rights over rivals Oxford last time out.

Sam Vokes sat out the victory with “suspected Covid” but could be back for the trip to Morecambe.

Nick Freeman is a long-term absentee with a knee injury for the Chairboys but Dominic Gape and Chris Forino are close to returns.

Sullay Kaikai will again be missing due to his Africa Cup of Nations commitments with Sierra Leone.