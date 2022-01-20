Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves reject Tottenham’s £15million offer for wideman Adama Traore

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 6.24pm
Adama Traore is wanted by Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
Adama Traore is wanted by Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves have rejected Tottenham’s £15million offer for Adama Traore.

Boss Antonio Conte wants the wideman this month but Spurs’ bid has been rebuffed, the PA news agency understands.

Traore has 18 months left on his deal at Molineux and has been unable to agree a new contract despite around 12 months of talks.

Wolves are hoping for £20million for the former Barcelona youngster, who cost a then club-record £18million from Middlesbrough in 2018.

Conte is reportedly keen to use Spain international Traore as a wing-back, echoing the success he had with Victor Moses at Chelsea.

The Italian wants to make his own mark at Tottenham after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo, who also wanted to take his former Molineux star to London, in November.

Traore scored his first goal since May in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Southampton but has come under fire for a lack of end product throughout his career.

He has scored just 10 goals in 152 appearances for Wolves and boss Bruno Lage has refused to offer assurances the 25-year-old would stay at Molineux.

He said: “I know nothing about it, but what is the most important thing in the world of football? It has to be good for the club and good for the player. I’m happy with my forwards. But you never know.”

