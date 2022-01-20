Harrison’s charity and Kane enjoys dramatic win – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 20.

Football

Jack Harrison did his bit for charity.

I’m raising money for @yorkshirecancer by raffling off my match worn shirt that I scored my first Premier League hat-trick in! Please get involved and help support a great cause https://t.co/xIyxwJoNvC 🤍 pic.twitter.com/l8zKnlNN3w — Jack Harrison (@Harrison_Jack11) January 20, 2022

Tottenham celebrated a dramatic night.

Wow that was madness. Football eh!?!? This guy 💙 pic.twitter.com/l9NHbcC28o — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 19, 2022

Man Utd also had a victory to mark.

Great to be back on the winning track. Same attitude on Saturday. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/0dTtF1xDLx — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) January 19, 2022

Go on Lucy, put your hand up!

When everyone knows the answer in school except you 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/66U2nSNHkm — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) January 20, 2022

Dael Fry worked on a plan to greet Cristiano Ronaldo.

Watford had a new fan.

“He's a Watford fan, your dog!” 🐶 😅 The joys of holding press conferences on Zoom… pic.twitter.com/FtowyNVdCe — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 20, 2022

Egypt progressed at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Onto the next round 💪🏻 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/HOgbEwpW5T — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) January 20, 2022

Tennis

Naomi Osaka is a big Andy Murray fan.

Nick Kyrgios bowed out.

Cricket

Australia and England stood together against all forms of prejudice, racism and discrimination.

Just as the @englandcricket team stood with us in the Barefoot Circle before the match, we are proud to stand alongside Heather and the team in a unified stance against prejudice, racism and discrimination ❤️🤝 https://t.co/6BP3cF6wVI — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 20, 2022

Marcus Stoinis had a laugh.

Ryan Sidebottom congratulated Ottis Gibson.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo was enjoying his down time.

Gordon Ramsay was at McLaren.

These two are cooking lunch. What dish are you choosing? 🍽 pic.twitter.com/bMO7H8AN22 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) January 20, 2022

Athletics

Some life advice from Usain Bolt.

It’s important to plan for tomorrow but it’s also important to enjoy today. All you’ll experience is today. Each day will move you forward into tomorrow, but you’ll will only ever experience it as today. 🙏🏿 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 19, 2022

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

On this day in 1990 Rory Underwood became the leading men's Test try scorer for England, scoring in our 23-0 win over Ireland at Twickenham. He would go on to score 49 tries for his country 👏 pic.twitter.com/kw4XvtZ3Ks — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 20, 2022