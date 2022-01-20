Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tyrese Fornah could make Shrewsbury debut against Bolton

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.04pm
Tyrese Fornah has joined Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyrese Fornah has joined Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

Shrewsbury could hand a debut to midfielder Tyrese Fornah when they host Bolton.

The 22-year-old has joined Town on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season.

However, he may have to be content with a place on the bench if boss Steve Cotterill sticks with an unchanged XI for the sixth match in a row.

Midfielder Khanya Leshabela’s loan spell from Leicester is expected to be terminated soon due to his lack of game time.

Bolton are still without winger Xavier Amaechi, but he is due back in training next week after a hamstring injury.

Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte are still battling back from their hamstring problems.

Midfielder Josh Sheehan is continuing his rehabilitation from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

But Wanderers have no new injury problems following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Ipswich.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier