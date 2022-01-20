Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin pushing for Oxford starts against Sheffield Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has forward options at his disposal if he decides to make changes for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One.

Both Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin featured in a midweek friendly against Cheltenham after recent absences with the latter on target twice to further boost his cause.

Seventh-placed U’s have lost three of their last five games and failed to find the net in their two fixtures in 2022.

Herbie Kane will miss out again to serve the second of a three-match ban for a red card at Lincoln while Joel Cooper is not fit after a period of isolation.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are eighth in the table and three points off Oxford, welcomed Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson back into the fold for last weekend’s 4-2 triumph at home to Plymouth.

The Owls also brought in Jordan Storey on loan from Preston this week and the defender is expected to be included in the squad.

Chey Dunkley and Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) are still absent along with Dominic Iorfa (hip).

Florian Kamberi could return after boss Darren Moore had to make a late call on the Albanian’s fitness last time out.