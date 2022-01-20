Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin pushing for Oxford starts against Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.44pm
Dan Agyei is back and in contention for Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)
Dan Agyei is back and in contention for Oxford (Tess Derry/PA)

Oxford manager Karl Robinson has forward options at his disposal if he decides to make changes for Saturday’s visit of Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One.

Both Dan Agyei and Billy Bodin featured in a midweek friendly against Cheltenham after recent absences with the latter on target twice to further boost his cause.

Seventh-placed U’s have lost three of their last five games and failed to find the net in their two fixtures in 2022.

Herbie Kane will miss out again to serve the second of a three-match ban for a red card at Lincoln while Joel Cooper is not fit after a period of isolation.

Sheffield Wednesday, who are eighth in the table and three points off Oxford, welcomed Jack Hunt, Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson back into the fold for last weekend’s 4-2 triumph at home to Plymouth.

The Owls also brought in Jordan Storey on loan from Preston this week and the defender is expected to be included in the squad.

Chey Dunkley and Olamide Shodipo (both hamstring) are still absent along with Dominic Iorfa (hip).

Florian Kamberi could return after boss Darren Moore had to make a late call on the Albanian’s fitness last time out.

