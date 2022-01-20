Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic sign midfielder Matt O’Rliey from MK Dons on long contract

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 9.06pm
Matt O’Riley has joined Celtic from MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matt O’Riley has joined Celtic from MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Celtic have signed midfielder Matt O’Riley from MK Dons, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

The 21-year-old Englishman has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Parkhead outfit after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The Fulham youth product moves after making 52 appearances for the League One Dons and scoring nine goals, including seven this season.

O’Riley told Celtic TV: “It feels amazing. The first time taking the stadium in was even better than I thought it would be.

“To put it simply, I am really happy to be here. It’s a massive club and I’m really excited to get going.

“There were other options, ones I thought were the only ones, until Celtic came out of the blue.

“I had a phone call with (manager) Ange (Postecoglou) and he came across really well. As soon as I got off the phone I was ready to come.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes O'Riley will prove a good addition
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes Matt O’Riley will prove a good addition (Andrew Milligan/PA)

O’Riley broke into the Fulham first team at the age of just 16 in 2017 but made only five appearances for the Cottagers before joining the Dons a year ago.

He has since been a key part of the Dons side that are currently fifth in League One.

He is Celtic’s fifth signing of the January transfer window after Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Johnny Kenny.

Postecoglou said: “We’re delighted to get Matt into the club. He’s someone who should fit in well with the group we have here, both from on the field and also the kind of person he is.

“We’re looking forward to having him as part of the group. He’s a talented young player and I’m sure he’ll enjoy his time here, and I’m sure he’ll add to what we’ve already started.”

