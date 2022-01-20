Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Nisbet spares Hibs blushes with extra-time winner against Cove Rangers

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 10.30pm
Kevin Nisbet scored the winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kevin Nisbet scored the winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian endured a long and frustrating evening at Easter Road before eventually defeating cinch League One side Cove Rangers 1-0 after extra time to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

Shaun Maloney’s side struggled badly in the absence of Saudi Arabia-bound talisman Martin Boyle, but substitute Kevin Nisbet spared their blushes with the only goal of the night in the 112th minute.

Australia forward Boyle watched on the from the main stand as he prepares to finalise his move to the Middle East after Hibs accepted an offer from Al-Faisaly.

Manager Maloney handed debuts to two new attackers in the shape of on-loan Celtic player Ewan Henderson and American Chris Mueller.

Fraser Fyvie, who was part of the Hibs team that won the Scottish Cup in 2016, started in the Cove midfield, but the League One leaders were without experienced duo Shay Logan and Iain Vigurs through injury.

Cove were well organised and generally kept Hibs at arm’s length throughout. The hosts’ first chance came in the 26th minute when Christian Doidge headed wide from a Josh Doig cross.

Josh Campbell saw a shot charged down from edge of the box in the 33rd minute before Doidge had a goal chalked off for offside two minutes later, although replays indicated it should have been allowed to stand.

Doidge threatened again in the 43rd minute, but his overhead kick was held by Cove goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay after Henderson’s corner had been headed into the danger area by Campbell.

Hibs should have gone ahead right on half-time, but Doig volleyed over from six yards out after being picked out by Chris Cadden’s cross from the right.

Cove made a strong start to a second half in which they had several half-chances, prompting the Hibs support to jeer their own team.

Maloney made a double substitution in the 59th minute to try and inject some life into his side when he sent on Nisbet and Jamie Murphy in place of Doidge and Henderson.

Nisbet had an early sniff of goal when Cadden sent in a dangerous delivery from the right, but Cove defender Morgyn Neill got to the ball ahead of the Scotland striker and turned it over the bar.

From the resulting Hibs corner, the visitors broke up the park and Jamie Masson tested goalkeeper Matt Macey with a low strike from the edge of the box.

The hosts looked bereft of ideas and the match went into extra time.

With Cove’s energy levels dropping, though, Hibs eventually made the breakthrough in the 112th minute when Nisbet knocked in a Doig cross from close range, sparking relief around Easter Road.

