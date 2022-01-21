Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Nathan Blake: There could be a union for black players in bid to tackle racism

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 8.32am
Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has warned black players could form their own union over racism issues (Barrington Combs/PA)
Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has warned black players could form their own union over racism issues (Barrington Combs/PA)

Former Wales striker Nathan Blake has warned black footballers could form their own players’ union if governing bodies do not tackle the issue of racism.

Blake believes it is no longer enough for abused players to be told to “score a goal and shut them up” and says black footballers could end up boycotting European Championships and World Cups.

“As I get older my thinking has been more and more that one or two things are going to happen,” 49-year-old Blake told a BBC Radio Wales documentary.

Wales v Serbia & Montenegro
Nathan Blake won 30 caps for Wales and made over 500 senior appearances in a 16-year professional career (Nick Potts/PA)

“There could be a union for black players and I think it’s going to get to a point where black players are going to say: ‘I don’t want to play in your World Cup, I don’t want to play in the European Championship’.

“You’re not contracted to play international football so my club is either going to have to support me or go against me.

“Now, if there’s seven or eight black players in the team and we’re all on the same page, that’s going to be a real powerful statement.”

Blake, who won 30 caps for Wales, said he encountered racism during a career which saw him make over 500 senior appearances at Cardiff, Sheffield United, Bolton, Blackburn, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds and Newport.

He said: “People still think it’s acceptable. I never understood how it came from your own team-mates and management structure.

“I always said if the coach said to all the players: ‘If you call him a name you’re out’, it stops.”

Robert Earnshaw, another former Wales striker, says he was the subject of monkey noises while playing international football abroad.

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2010 – Qualifying Round – Group Four – Wales v Germany – Millennium Stadium
Robert Earnshaw said he was the subject of monkey chants while playing abroad for Wales (David Davies/PA)

Earnshaw said: “FIFA have got a poor way of handling racism, a poor way of acknowledging it even. It’s just tick a box, we’ve got to do something.

“Fine them £10,000, take them out of the stadium for one game and move on because we’ve got a business to run.

“But the players have a lot of power and more influence now, they’ve got more of a voice because of social media.

“Younger players are more aware of their platform and that’s great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier