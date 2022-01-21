Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank confident Brentford can beat the drop without any January signings

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 9.02am
Thomas Frank says new signings are not essential this month (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Frank insists his Brentford squad is strong enough to remain competitive in the Premier League without any January recruits.

The Bees have been linked with a move for former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is looking for a route back into football following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

But Frank remains coy on those rumours and believes that even if he adds no new faces this month, Brentford can still enjoy a successful season.

Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat by Manchester United was a fifth loss in six outings but the Bees, promoted last term, remain a healthy 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

“I think we have a strong enough squad to compete in the Premier League,” said head coach Frank.

“I do think a player or two would bring extra energy to the squad but I don’t think it’s essential. But we are always in the market and if a player comes up we will do it.

“I think it can be more difficult (in January) depending on where players are coming from.

“If you are coming from the Championship there is less adaptation, players are fully fit and up to pace. But for some players to adapt can still take weeks, months.

“If you come from abroad you need to get up to speed to your new team, tactics, crazy ideas from the head coach! So there’s a risk that it can take a longer time to adapt.”

Ivan Toney’s late goal against United was only a consolation in terms of the result, but Frank believes it could be crucial for how the season pans out.

The 25-year-old striker, who had a spell out with Covid-19 in December, tucked away his sixth goal of the season and his first since November.

“Goalscorers need to score goals,” added Frank. “I think it was very important for him and the team, and he was back up to his normal standards.

“I think we know that little bit of confidence is so important. Ivan is a confident player who believes in himself but we all know you can be a bit more confident and successful with your actions, so it was a very important goal.”

