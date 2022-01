Tottenham confirm Hugo Lloris has signed new two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham have confirmed club captain Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract.

It was revealed on Thursday night that the France goalkeeper had signed new terms on a deal until 2024, with an official announcement from the club following on Friday morning.

Lloris, who joined in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month but has ended all speculation by committing his future to Spurs in a deal that runs until 2024.

The news will be a boost to Antonio Conte, who was keen for his captain’s future to be resolved.

Conte’s arrival is understood to have made a big impression on Lloris while the Italian is also a big fan of his World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Earlier this month Conte said: “He’s our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience.

“He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I’m sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham.”

Lloris, who has been in excellent form this season, joined from Lyon in the summer of 2012 and has made 395 appearances.

He is the club’s record Premier League appearance holder and is on a run of 67 consecutive starts in the league, going back to March 2020.

Lloris’ form has helped Spurs go nine games unbeaten in the Premier League under Conte and the Frenchman is hoping the new boss can deliver success to the club.

“I believe we are in a new process under Antonio Conte, he gave us foundation, a structure towards the team and it’s for the players to show their quality,” he said to Spurs TV.

“Probably step by step we are going to see progress. My wish is to become even more competitive, why not be back in the Champions League this season? This is my personal target to help in this way.

“That is why I decided to continue the story because the Premier League provides me the best emotion professionally, now it is the beginning of a new process and hopefully with the help of Antonio Conte, with his experience, his energy, his discipline we are going to make something important for the club.