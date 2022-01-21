Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle’s European fixture against Toulon cancelled due to Covid-19 issues

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 9.30am
Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup game against Toulon has been cancelled (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup game against Toulon on Saturday has been cancelled due to coronavirus cases at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said Newcastle had informed them they were not in a position to fulfil the fixture at Stade Felix-Mayol.

The Falcons said nine positive Covid-19 tests had been recorded following Newcastle’s European Challenge Cup trip to Biarritz seven days ago.

As a result, Public Health England has advised Newcastle not to travel to France.

Newcastle rugby director Dean Richards said: “It is bitterly disappointing news because we had been looking forward to this important fixture between the two unbeaten teams in our group.

“We understand it will be frustrating for those supporters who were planning to travel out to France, or who had already done so, as well as those looking forward to watching on TV.

“We have taken on board all the relevant advice from Public Health England, and unfortunately it just wasn’t possible for us to fly out to France and play the game in a safe manner.”

EPCR said that a match resolution committee will now be convened to determine the outcome of the game.

