Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 10.10am
Dave Ryding is gearing up for his fourth Winter Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.

The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Pyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.

Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.

“As athletes, we take all our competitions seriously, but there’s something undeniably special about representing the country at an Olympic Games.

“This is a really exciting time for British skiing and snowboarding, and like the whole squad I’m looking forward to giving my all in Beijing.”

Katie Ormerod will return to the Olympics after a career-threatening injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Like Ryding, cross-country skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young will also be competing in their fourth Olympics, with Musgrave looking to build on his seventh-place finish in the men’s skiathlon in Pyeongchang.

Katie Ormerod is set to make her Olympic bow after being cruelly robbed of the opportunity four years ago when she sustained a serious heel injury on the eve of the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition.

