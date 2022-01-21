Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matty James set to miss Bristol City’s visit of Cardiff

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 10.39am
Bristol City’s Matty James looks set to miss the Severnside derby with Cardiff through injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Bristol City’s Matty James looks set to miss the Severnside derby with Cardiff through injury (Simon Galloway/PA)

Bristol City are set to be without Matty James for Saturday’s Severnside derby with Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

James has suffered a recurrence of the foot problem that kept him out of action in November.

Fellow midfielder Joe Williams is set to be involved in a Robins squad for the first time in two months after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Williams’ return further boosts boss Nigel Pearson’s options in central midfield with Tyreeq Bakinson having joined Ipswich on loan for the rest of the season.

Cardiff will be without Kieffer Moore for a fourth successive game.

The Wales striker hurt his ankle at Bournemouth last month and has only just returned to training following a 10-day break after contracting coronavirus.

Tommy Doyle could make his debut after joining on loan for the rest of the season.

The Manchester City midfielder became Cardiff’s second January signing on Thursday following the arrival of Leeds full-back Cody Drameh on loan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier