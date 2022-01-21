Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bournemouth waiting on Philip Billing ahead of Hull game

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 11.19am
Philip Billing could feature against Hull (Adam Davy/PA)
Philip Billing could feature against Hull (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker will make a late call on the fitness of Philip Billing ahead of his side’s Championship clash against Hull.

Midfielder Billing was absent for Bournemouth’s defeat at Luton last weekend, but could be available for the visit of the Tigers.

Ethan Laird, on loan from Manchester United, remains sidelined.

But Jordan Zemura is set to feature after returning from Africa Cup of Nations duty with Zimbabwe.

Hull boss Grant McCann is expected to be without a long list of players once again for his side’s trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Mallik Wilks (foot), Alfie Jones (hamstring), Lewie Coyle, Andy Cannon (both ankle), Josh Emmanuel (illness) and Callum Elder (groin) all remain unavailable.

Jones, Coyle, Cannon and Elder are hoping to return next month, but Wilks’ metatarsal injury will keep him sidelined for eight weeks.

The Tigers will be bidding to build on their impressive midweek victory against Blackburn.

