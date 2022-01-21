Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Armand Gnanduillet joins Le Mans on permanent deal from Hearts

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 11.58am
Armand Gnanduillet struggled to get game time this term (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Armand Gnanduillet has left Hearts to join French third-tier side Le Mans on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old former Blackpool striker departs Tynecastle after a year-long spell in which he made 30 appearances and scored six goals.

After making a positive impact for Robbie Neilson’s side in the closing months of their Championship title win, the Frenchman managed only four starts and one goal after the team stepped up to the top flight this term.

Gnanduillet’s departure leaves Liam Boyce as the only senior striker on the books at Hearts, but it will not significantly alter Neilson’s January plans.

Speaking on Thursday, while the attacker was in talks with Le Mans, the manager said: “We were always going to recruit in that department anyway. It (Gnanduillet leaving) just means we will probably need to speed it up.

“But they key thing is always to make sure we get the right player. If that takes a bit longer, then it takes longer.”

