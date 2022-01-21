Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oli McBurnie hoping to return for Blades in Luton clash

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.00pm
Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie is hoping to return after a spell out (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie is hoping to return after a spell out (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie is hoping to prove his fitness for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton.

The Scot is nearing a return after a spell out with injury and Covid-19.

George Baldock and John Fleck are also back in training after lay-offs, but it is not clear if they will be in contention to face the Hatters.

Defender Baldock has been out of action for a month while midfielder Fleck has not featured since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed as manager in November.

Luton are hoping to have Admiral Muskwe back from the Africa Cup of Nations to bolster their attack.

The Zimbabwe international has missed Luton’s last three games, but his involvement in the tournament in Cameroon ended earlier this week.

Manager Nathan Jones will check on the fitness of defender James Bree, who missed Wednesday’s clash at Reading with a tight hamstring.

Forwards Harry Cornick and Danny Hylton after close to returning after spells out.

