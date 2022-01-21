Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Bamford absent as Diego Llorente returns for Leeds against Newcastle

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 12.26pm Updated: January 21 2022, 1.18pm
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford faces an extended spell on the sidelines (Tim Goode/PA)
Patrick Bamford has suffered a new injury setback, but Diego Llorente will return to bolster Leeds’ defence in their home game against Newcastle.

Striker Bamford has sustained a foot issue having recovered from successive ankle and hip problems, while Llorente missed last week’s win at West Ham due to a one-game ban.

Forwards Joe Gelhardt (ankle) and Tyler Roberts (calf) could return to contention – Roberts was also suspended last week – but midfielder Adam Forshaw and left-back Junior Firpo (both hamstring) have been added to Marcelo Bielsa’s long injury list.

Newcastle wing-back Matt Ritchie is a doubt with a knee injury and will be assessed before head coach Eddie Howe names his team.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick and striker Dwight Gayle, who both missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Watford after Howe had revealed there were Covid-19 cases within the camp, have returned to training and Javier Manquillo is available following a one-match ban.

Fellow full-back Jamal Lewis is also back on the training pitch following a hamstring injury, although the game could come too soon for him, but defender Federico Fernandez (thigh), midfielder Isaac Hayden (knee) and striker Callum Wilson (calf) are still out.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Hjelde, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Trippier, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Shelvey, S. Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle, Anderson.

