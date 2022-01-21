Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Salford set to hand debut to Matt Smith against Colchester

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 1.28pm
Matt Smith is expected to make his Salford debut on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Experienced forward Matt Smith will make his debut for Salford as they take on Colchester in League Two on Saturday.

The 32-year-old signed from Millwall on an 18-month deal earlier this week after making 25 appearances across all competitions for the Lions this season.

Ibou Touray will not be available due to being on international duty with Gambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will serve his second game of a three-match ban after he was sent off against Bradford last week.

Colchester will begin life without Hayden Mullins after he was sacked on Wednesday.

Former U’s defender Wayne Brown has been put in temporary charge and will be in the dugout for Saturday’s fixture.

Owura Edwards is expected to start after scoring on his debut in a 3-2 loss to Sutton in midweek.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner has returned to parent club Newcastle and will no longer be available.

