Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt miss out again for West Brom

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 1.41pm
West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone remains banned. (Tim Goode/PA)

West Brom remain without Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt for the visit of Peterborough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The pair are serving the final game of their suspensions and will be available for the midweek visit of Preston.

Cedric Kipre is available after his ban while Kyle Bartley is also in contention after injury.

Striker Daryl Dike could be given first start after coming off the bench at QPR.

Jonson Clarke-Harris could return for Peterborough’s trip to The Hawthorns.

Frankie Kent could be handed a recall in defence while Kwame Poku is pushing to start after impressing off the bench.

Swansea loanee Steven Benda is battling with regular goalkeeper David Cornell to start.

Striker Callum Morton, on loan from the Baggies, must wait for his debut as he is not allowed to play against his parent club.

