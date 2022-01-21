Joe Worrall expected to prove his fitness for derby clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Worrall is set to prove his fitness and boost Nottingham Forest ahead of their City Ground clash with neighbours Derby.

Worrall picked up a knock in the 1-0 win at Millwall last weekend but is ready to take his place in the centre of the Forest defence for the East Midlands derby.

Alex Mighten (knee), Joe Lolley (knee) and Max Lowe (groin) remain sidelined as Steve Cooper’s side seek to claim a third successive win in all competitions.

Loic Mbe Soh (thigh) has moved closer to a first-team return by playing 90 minutes for the Under-23s in midweek.

In-form Derby have taken 13 points from their last five Sky Bet Championship games with boss Wayne Rooney plotting a great escape after their 21-point deduction for breaching EFL rules.

Craig Forsyth could return to the starting line-up after impressing off the bench in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Colin Kazim-Richards is also vying for a start in attack alongside Tom Lawrence, who scored twice against the Blades and has been linked with a January move.

Lee Buchanan (knee) is fit after two months out with a knee injury, but Dylan Williams appears to have played his last game for the Rams with Rooney revealing a fee has been agreed with a Premier League club for the teenager.