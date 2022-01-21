Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal say fans who run on pitch will receive bans and membership cancellations

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 2.49pm
Supporters have encroached on the pitch in the past two of Arsenal’s home matches (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal have called on supporters to refrain from entering the field of play after a string of such occurrences in recent games – with bans and membership cancellations for those who do encroach.

Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg loss to Liverpool saw two supporters make it from the Emirates Stadium stands and past security onto the pitch, while a third was stopped after the match as he approached the celebrating Liverpool players.

That followed a similar incident in the narrow 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day, when missiles were also thrown at the visiting players as they celebrated Rodri’s stoppage-time winner.

Pyrotechnics were also lit at different stages in both matches and Arsenal have moved to remind supporters of the consequences of such actions.

“In recent matches at Emirates Stadium, there have been a number of people who have entered the pitch either during, or after the match has finished,” a statement released to the PA news agency read.

“We strongly remind everyone it is a criminal offence under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 to enter the pitch without prior permission.

“During Thursday night’s match against Liverpool, we sadly witnessed a number of individuals run onto the pitch. This not only disrupts the match, but also has to be managed as a serious security risk to all players, officials and everyone in the stadium.

“All the individuals who encroached onto the pitch on Thursday night were caught by our stewards and subsequently identified.

“These individuals, and others who have encroached onto the pitch recently, have now received a three-year ban from Emirates Stadium. They have also had their memberships from our club terminated and their details have been passed onto the Police for further investigation.

“If anyone is thinking of doing this please refrain, as all football clubs and the Police are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“All perpetrators of public order offences, which includes pitch encroaching and other recent incidents of throwing objects and use of pyrotechnics, will receive lengthy stadium bans and further possible legal sanctions.”

Arsenal’s next home game is against Premier League bottom club Burnley on Sunday.

