Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to recover from Spurs capitulation

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 2.49pm
Leicester conceded two late goals to lose to Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester conceded two late goals to lose to Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Brendan Rodgers has backed Leicester to recover after their late nightmare against Tottenham.

The Foxes host Brighton on Sunday following Wednesday’s last-gasp capitulation against Spurs.

Steven Bergwijn scored twice in injury time as Leicester blew a 2-1 lead to lose 3-2 at the King Power Stadium.

But Rodgers believe the Foxes will have healed their wounds ahead of the Seagulls’ visit.

He said: “There was a 12-second period which changed the narrative of the game.

“At the end it’s managing that and that shows this group has so much improvement in them. You suffer when you have a loss like that, it’s painful, but that’s football.

“This group of players has shown when that comes we have that ability to jump up and go again. It’s something we look forward to doing at the weekend.

“We spoke about it and talked about moving on from it. We have shown after a disappointing result we can jump back up and continue to fight.

“We have an incredibly honest bunch of players, we have created an environment which is very supportive and one which demands us to keep improving.

“We are honest with it and it always allows you to move on. We’re not trying to blindside anyone, we should have won the game. It was there for us to win but there’s a great lesson there. We have a mantra that everything is possible and that game typified that.”

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available after coming off with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early African Nations Cup exit.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

Rodgers will not face opposite number Graham Potter after the Brighton boss tested positive for Covid ahead of the teams’ third meeting this season.

“We have played them twice, in the league and cup, and I’ve enjoyed playing against them, it’s always a good tactical battle,” added Rodgers. “They are a good football team who want to build the game from behind. I enjoy the challenge of playing against them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier