Declan Drysdale admits Ross County’s relationship with Coventry helped pave move

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 2.58pm
Declan Drysdale made smooth move from Coventry to Ross County (Bradley Collyer /PA)
Declan Drysdale acknowledged that Ross County’s Coventry connection smoothed the way for his move to Dingwall.

A year ago teenage left-back Josh Reid joined the Midlands club from the Staggies on a three-and-a-half year deal and last summer Scotland Under-21 midfielder Jack Burroughs moved to the Highland club from Coventry on a season-long loan.

The two clubs conducted business again last week when 22-year-old centre-back Drysdale joined the cinch Premiership club until the end of the season.

Speaking to County’s YouTube channel ahead of the Scottish Cup tie against Livingston at the Tony Macaroni arena on Saturday, he revealed that his move was without any difficulties.

He said: “Of course it made it easier because talks were plain sailing and there was no faffing around so it made it a lot easier for me to make a decision because I had points of references who I could talk to and ask what the club is like and things like that.

“They were all very complimentary so it was a no-brainer for me.

“Josh was very complimentary, it (Dingwall) is his home town but he didn’t need to sell it to me to be fair, I knew a lot about the league and what the club is like and so it was an easy decision.”

It is a fourth loan club for Drysdale after spells at Solihull Moors, Gillingham and Cambridge and he made his Staggies debut in the 3-1 cinch Premiership win over Motherwell on Tuesday night.

He said: “I wouldn’t be in this position now if I didn’t go out and play games, I wouldn’t be able to come to Scotland and play in the top flight.

“Not every loan has been great but you learn as you go on and the last loan I was on was very positive and I am looking to build on that with a very successful loan here.”

Jordan Tillson is suspended after picking up a red card in Tuesday’s win over Motherwell and fellow midfielder David Cancola is struggling with a knock.

