Antonio Conte hopeful Tottenham will listen to his transfer business input

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has urged the club to listen to his January transfer window requests.

Conte has given his evaluation of the squad to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici, including which positions he wants to strengthen and which players he wants to leave.

With 10 days of the window there have been no ins or out at the club, though they are understood to have had an offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore rejected this week.

Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a loan move to Paris St Germain and Conte’s feelings on him are clear having left him out of the last three matchday squads is not including him in group first-team training.

Conte was not prepared to give a status update on any business as he previewed Spurs’ Premier League visit to Chelsea on Sunday, but did say he hopes his needs are met this month.

“Honestly, I prefer to speak about this topic always with the club,” he said. “For sure, I made evaluations about the squad but I have spoken with the club and I hope the club will listen to me.”

Spurs have managed to wrap up one piece of business after captain Hugo Lloris signed a new two-year contract.

The 35-year-old was out of contract in the summer and free to talk to other clubs, but has now committed his future to Conte’s side.

Conte said: “It is important our captain has renewed his contract. Not only for one year but for two.

“It means that the club and the whole environment trusts him. He is a point of reference for the team and for the club.

“It was right to sign a contract for two years. He is an important goalkeeper in the world, he has won a lot with his national team, he is captain of France, captain of Tottenham.

Tanguy Ndombele has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain (John Walton/PA)

“I think that it was right to renew his contract at the club, it was very good to do this.”

Spurs have mixed injury news ahead of the visit to Stamford Bridge.

Eric Dier is back after missing five games, but there are a couple of fresh injury concerns, including Emerson Royal, while Son Heung-min is still missing.

“Today is Friday and for sure after the game against Leicester we are trying to manage a couple of situations with fresh injuries,” Conte said.

“For sure we have tomorrow to make the right decision about a couple of our players. Eric Dier today had a good training session with us and is available.

About last night… 75:04 – Leicester 2-1 Spurs94:52 – Leicester 2-2 Spurs96:11 – Leicester 2-3 Spurs#TheFlyingDutchman ✈️ pic.twitter.com/YixPNTAuvr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 20, 2022

“Sonny not yet, we have to wait but he’s recovering very well. We have to wait until after the international break.”

Spurs remain unbeaten under Conte in the Premier League and are within striking distance of the top four, with games in hand over their rivals.

But Conte is not getting carried away, especially after the last two wins came with goals in injury time.

“You have to be very calm and go game by game. Don’t forget that we won against Watford in the last minute, we won against Leicester in the last minute, I have to be realistic and for sure I am happy,” he added.

“It is a pleasure to see my team fight until the end but if you cut four points off our table and then maybe you don’t make this question to me.

“It is important to be realistic and understand it will be very difficult for us this season, it is important to fight and create a good foundation.

“I don’t change my idea because of some positive results.”