Foxes have no new injury concerns ahead of Brighton contest

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns for the Premier League visit of Brighton.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is available after coming off against Tottenham with a calf issue and Daniel Amartey is back after Ghana’s early Africa Cup of Nations exit.

Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira are injured while Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy are on international duty.

With Brighton boss Graham Potter having tested positive for coronavirus, assistant Billy Reid will take charge at the King Power Stadium in his absence.

Reid hopes to have captain Lewis Dunk back in contention. The centre-half has been out since the beginning of December with a knee injury but he could be added to the squad if he comes through training on Saturday.

Shane Duffy (ankle) and Adam Lallana (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Yves Bissouma is still at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Jakupovic, Ward, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Justin, Soyuncu, Thomas, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Choudhury, Maddison, Perez, Lookman, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Daley-Campbell, Daka.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Moder, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.