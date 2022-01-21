No change for Brentford as Josh Dasilva works towards comeback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford will have an unchanged squad from Wednesday’s defeat by Manchester United when they host Wolves.

Midfielder Josh Dasilva has made a welcome return to training for the first time this season following a hip injury, but he is still around four weeks from being available.

Charlie Goode, David Raya and Julian Jeanvier remain on the sidelines.

Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Ki-Jana Hoever are back in contention after both completed Covid-19 isolation.

Jonny Castro Otto, Pedro Neto (both knee), Willy Boly (calf), Hwang Hee-chan and Yerson Mosquera (both hamstring) all remain unavailable.

Defender Romain Saiss is still with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Toti Gomes could continue in central defence after making his debut in last week’s home win against Southampton.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Roerslev, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Stevens, Lossl.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Marcal, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Jimenez, Traore, Campbell.