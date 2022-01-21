Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duncan Ferguson will make changes to the Everton team

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 3.41pm
Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is set to make changes for the visit of Aston Villa (Nigel French/PA)
Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson is set to make changes for the visit of Aston Villa (Nigel French/PA)

Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson has promised changes for the visit of Aston Villa as he bids to turn around a run of one win in 13 matches which led to Rafael Benitez’s sacking.

The Scot, in his second temporary spell in charge, has a virtually fully-fit squad to choose from, with Fabian Delph the only short-term absentee.

Fellow midfielder Tom Davies is out until March after a knee operation.

Villa have John McGinn available for their trip to Goodison Park after suspension.

The midfielder sat out Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United and Lucas Digne makes a swift return to Everton following his move to Villa this month.

Ezri Konsa is a doubt with a hip injury while Trezeguet is on international duty with Egypt and Leon Bailey (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) are out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Godfrey, Townsend, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Begovic, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate, Mykolenko, Gomes, Gbamin, Gordon, Rondon, El Ghazi.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Digne, Luiz, Sanson, McGinn, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Young, Traore, Buendia, Coutinho, Archer, Ings, Watkins.

