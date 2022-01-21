Burton duo doubtful for AFC Wimbledon match By Press Association January 21 2022, 3.52pm Burton host AFC Wimbledon (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Conor Shaughnessy and Jacob Maddox are doubts as Burton host AFC Wimbledon in League One. The duo missed the 3-1 win at Gillingham last week with knocks and could sit out again. Defender Sam Hughes returned for the win in Kent, his first game since returning from a long-term knee injury, and is expected to keep his place. But Lucas Akins has left to join Mansfield after almost eight years with the Brewers. Henry Lawrence is out with a hamstring injury for the visitors. Ben Heneghan’s recent positive coronavirus test leaves him doubtful for the trip to the Pirelli Stadium. Aaron Pressley is suffering from a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him out until the end of the month. Anthony Hartigan has overcome a stomach issue and has resumed training with the Dons. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson vents frustration after Burton draw Daniel Jebbison earns Burton point from League One draw with AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker against Portsmouth AFC Wimbledon draw with relegation rivals Morecambe