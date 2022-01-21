Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Leak could plug gap in Walsall defence as Saddlers look to sink Exeter

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 3.57pm
Tom Leak could push for another start for Walsall against Exeter (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Leak could push for another start for Walsall against Exeter (Adam Davy/PA)

There are no fresh concerns for Walsall ahead of their clash with Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Defender Tom Leak could push for a spot in the starting XI after the 21-year-old made his first league start of the season against Mansfield.

Walsall are without both winger Otis Khan – following his departure for Leyton Orient – and defender Ash Taylor, whose contract was mutually terminated ahead of a move to Kilmarnock.

The Saddlers are currently 15th in the table.

Exeter are hopeful that more players will be returning to their squad in the coming weeks.

Manager Matt Taylor revealed that Jonathan Grounds could be back in contention for the trip to Walsall.

Nigel Atangana is another player making his way back from injury and played 30 minutes for the Grecians’ under-23 side in midweek.

Defender Alex Hartridge is also back with the team, but the Saddlers game may come too soon for him, while Sam Nombe is still sidelined.

