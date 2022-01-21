Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts eyes Scottish Cup pick-me-up

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 3.58pm
Tam Courts is eyeing cup success (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tam Courts is eyeing cup success (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts sees a trip to Kilmarnock as a “big opportunity” to get back to winning ways.

The Tannadice boss is targeting a Scottish Cup run as United look to go even better than last season’s campaign, which ended with a semi-final defeat by Hibernian.

United have lost six consecutive matches including a midweek defeat by St Mirren but have got players back from injury during the winter break – only Liam Smith remains a long-term absentee – and Tony Watt could be set for his first start for the club at Rugby Park.

Courts said ahead of the fourth-round tie: “Saturday is a big opportunity for this football club to get back to winning ways and that’s a big incentive for us

“Despite the run, I feel calm and clear in the direction I want to go in and also understand that we need to start winning football matches again.

“I feel in a privileged position to be managing this football club, the players look to me for a direction and there’s a direction with the players to seek answers, when we come through the barren run then I think we’ll come out of this stronger.”

Courts added: “There was a lot of importance put on the Premier Sports Cup at the beginning of the season and it’ll be the same with the Scottish Cup, starting on Saturday.

“The Scottish Cup is huge in Scottish football terms and presents a great opportunity to go one stage further than last season.

“Saturday is an exciting tie for us and a challenging one in the same token, it’s an opportunity to make sure we’re focused but understand we are playing a Kilmarnock side who have picked up a resurgence of late under Derek McInnes.

“Kilmarnock deserve a lot of respect as they’ve been in the Premiership for a number of years and will be eager to come back up at the first time of asking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier