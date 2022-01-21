Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie available for Wigan debuts against Gillingham

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 4.04pm
Josh Magennis could make his Wigan debut (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Josh Magennis could make his Wigan debut (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wigan could hand debuts to Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie when they welcome Gillingham to the DW Stadium.

Both men signed last week, with striker Magennis completing his move from Hull while midfielder Shinnie arrived from Derby.

Shinnie was an unused substitute for the midweek win at Morecambe, where the Latics made it 16 games unbeaten.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.

Caretaker Steve Lovell is preparing to take the Gillingham team, despite the Kent club approaching Bromley for permission to speak to manager Steve Woodman.

Lovell is in temporary charge following Steve Evans’ dismissal but the Gills will speak with Woodman.

Lovell says he will have Stuart O’Keefe and Robbie McKenzie available after the pair both picked up injuries in last week’s defeat to Burton.

Ben Reeves is also expected to be available.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]