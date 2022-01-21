Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cammy Kerr hopes Dundee can halt losing run in Dumbarton cup clash

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 4.12pm
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr is looking for an upturn (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Dundee's Cammy Kerr is looking for an upturn (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr aims to kick-start the club’s season with victory over Dumbarton.

The Dark Blues have lost six consecutive matches to leave them in the cinch Premiership bottom two and Kerr is under no illusions that they will get it easy against the League One strugglers in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

“Dumbarton are a good team and it’ll be a tough game for us, we need to go down there with a confidence and not an arrogance,” Kerr said.

“A win could kick-start something, that is the main aim for us and we can move on from there. The approach is key for us if we are to get a result, we need to be professional and have the right attitude.

“Mindset is key for us, we didn’t show that last season against Bonnyrigg Rose in the cup and were nearly on the receiving end of a giant-killing.

“A cup run is important to us as a club, we have been knocked out the cup in the early rounds in recent seasons, something which we’re looking to change and get to the latter stages of a cup competition.

“Can we do it? Of course, St Johnstone winning the double last season is inspiration to the other clubs that something can be achieved.”

Left-back Jordan Marshall is a fitness doubt for Dundee while striker Jason Cummings is set to depart for Central Coast Mariners in Australia.

