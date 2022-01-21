James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 21.

Football

Liverpool’s appropriately named airline following their victory over Arsenal was not lost on James Milner.

The guy was so good last night, they named the plane after him ✈️ #jotsflying pic.twitter.com/SL6NVFWR6n — James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 21, 2022

Hugo Lloris stuck with Spurs.

Jamie Vardy continued his comeback.

Vincent Kompany was a happy man.

Delighted to see @thomasvermaelen taking up an important role within the @BelRedDevils coaching staff. Thomas has had his fair share of injuries but still built up a phenomenal football career. His experience and professionalism will bring this group further. Welcome, Thomas! pic.twitter.com/lqm7mTSehK — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) January 21, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury and friends trained hard.

It’s been a privilege to see first hand how much of a gentleman @Tyson_Fury is & why he is the best heavyweight in the world. Also seeing my brother @joeboxerparker work his way back to the top has been inspiring. @DavidNyika Your time is coming you beast ✊🏽 #EffemupFridays pic.twitter.com/v7aIb2d2NO — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) January 21, 2022

Rugby Union

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard called it a day.

A great character and player, who was always a pleasure to referee and always had a smile for the ref. Best of wishes for the future mate — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) January 21, 2022

Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka finally hit the target.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy made an ambitious pitch for ranking points.

Do I get ranking points for this? https://t.co/XMvVaAn8rb — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) January 21, 2022