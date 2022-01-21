Sam Dalby nets late winner as Southend complete comeback against King’s Lynn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Dalby scored a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot as Southend came from behind to beat fellow National League strugglers King’s Lynn 2-1 at Roots Hall.

The second-bottom visitors took the lead in the 27th minute when Harry Phipps headed past Steve Arnold.

Southend drew level three minutes into the second half via Matthew Dennis’ finish, and Dalby then completed the turnaround in additional time at the end with a spot-kick awarded after he was challenged by Ross Barrows.

King’s Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington was sent off for his reaction to referee Lloyd Wood’s decision to give the penalty.

While Widdrington’s men remain 22nd, Kevin Maher’s Southend – having registered a third-successive league win – are up a place to 18th in the table.