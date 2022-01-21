Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Dalby nets late winner as Southend complete comeback against King’s Lynn

By Press Association
January 21 2022, 10.10pm
Sam Dalby scored in the second minute of stoppage time at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA)
Sam Dalby scored in the second minute of stoppage time at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA)

Sam Dalby scored a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot as Southend came from behind to beat fellow National League strugglers King’s Lynn 2-1 at Roots Hall.

The second-bottom visitors took the lead in the 27th minute when Harry Phipps headed past Steve Arnold.

Southend drew level three minutes into the second half via Matthew Dennis’ finish, and Dalby then completed the turnaround in additional time at the end with a spot-kick awarded after he was challenged by Ross Barrows.

King’s Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington was sent off for his reaction to referee Lloyd Wood’s decision to give the penalty.

While Widdrington’s men remain 22nd, Kevin Maher’s Southend – having registered a third-successive league win – are up a place to 18th in the table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier