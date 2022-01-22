Swindon pegged back by Bristol Rovers in derby draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Finley scored a fortuitous equaliser to earn Bristol Rovers a 1-1 draw at Swindon in a high-intensity west country derby.

Chances fell to both teams inside the opening 10 minutes as Ben Gladwin failed to keep his effort on target and Rovers’ Ryan Loft arrived too late into the box to get on the end of Aaron Collins’ cross.

Tyreece Simpson put Swindon in front with a curling strike from outside the box in the 16th minute, scoring his 11th goal of the season.

Rovers responded with an equaliser before half-time as Finley’s cross nestled in the back of the net despite Collins claiming to have got the final touch.

A foul-ridden start to the second half resulted in Robins full-back Ellis landolo picking up the fourth yellow card of the match with emotions clearly running high.

Strikers Harry McKirdy and Loft tested both keepers with tame shots on target but neither could force a breakthrough in a goalless second half.