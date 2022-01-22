Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson says John Souttar is not on brink of joining Rangers this month

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 3.42pm
John Souttar missed Hearts’ victory over Auchinleck Talbot (Jeff Holmes/PA)
John Souttar missed Hearts’ victory over Auchinleck Talbot (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Robbie Neilson insists defender John Souttar is not on the brink of joining Rangers this month despite the Hearts centre-back being left out of Saturday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round victory away to Auchinleck Talbot.

The 25-year-old last week agreed a pre-contract with the Ibrox club, and the cinch Premiership leaders have now initiated a move to try and land the centre-back in the current transfer window.

Hearts have rebuffed their first bid, but are open to letting Souttar move west if Rangers significantly increase their offer. However, Neilson insists the Scotland defender was troubled by his ankle and not left out of the match at Beechwood Park because of his transfer situation.

He said: “We’ve had a bid in, which has been knocked out the ballpark, so we will wait and see if anything else comes in.

“We value John very, very highly and if anyone is going to take him in this window, they are going to need to pay for him because we are aiming for the Scottish Cup and European football and we need to keep our best players.

“John had a problem with his ankle after the game the other night. I know everybody thinks it is to do with what is happening, but it was on his Achilles and we felt there was no point in bringing him down here.

“I know everyone will be looking more into it after what has happened but that’s the truth. He will be in the squad for Wednesday (against Celtic), unless things change.”

Hearts eased to victory in Souttar’s absence, with Liam Boyce scoring a double and Andy Halliday, Peter Haring and Alex Cochrane also on target.

The scoreline could have been more emphatic if the match officials had not wrongly ruled out two first-half Boyce goals for offside while also denying the Tynecastle side a stonewall penalty after Talbot defender Craig McCracken punched the ball in his own box.

Neilson was able to make light of the errant decision-making.

He said: “I think the officials will be taking a couple of panadol and having an early night. Thankfully, it didn’t have a bearing on the game.

“We didn’t let it get to us and it shows what a strong team we have here. We want to try and get as far as we can in this competition and I spoke to them before the game about how you have to get over different challenges.”

Talbot manager Tommy Sloan was disappointed his West of Scotland League side failed to make more of a fight of it.

He said: “I thought we were a wee bit disjointed in the first half and the body language wasn’t great, for me, but there was a better spirit about us in the second half.

“We were playing against top-class players, and it showed. I was a wee bit disappointed we got beat 5-0 and not one of my players got booked. I’d rather we were a wee bit more aggressive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier