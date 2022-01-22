Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper confident Nottingham Forest taking ‘small steps’ in right direction

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 4.16pm
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest edged a league win over rivals Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest edged a league win over rivals Derby (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Steve Cooper believes Nottingham Forest are taking “small steps” in the right direction following a narrow 2-1 Championship win over arch rivals Derby, which only added to Wayne Rooney’s woes.

Goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson helped the home side notch a victory at the City Ground that was more comfortable than the score might have suggested.

After Forest went 2-0 up, Tom Lawrence’s 87th-minute penalty had given Derby a brief glimmer of hope but further drama in injury time saw Ravel Morrison shown a red card, following his high challenge on fellow substitute Philip Zinckernagel.

It was Cooper who was left to indulge in his fist-pumping celebrations, while Rooney will have resumed waiting for news of a takeover at Pride Park, as he looks to inspire a remarkable escape from relegation.

Derby had taken 13 points from their previous five Championship outings but – as Forest stepped up a gear following a scrappy first half – it felt likely that there was only ever going to be one winner here.

“In the second half we were really good. We looked together, we had good organisation, positionally we were good and it gave us the opportunity to create the chances that we did,” said Cooper, who changed from a 3-4-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1 midway through the first half.

“We are taking small steps but we are getting there.

“It was an average game in the first half, there is no doubt about that. We contributed to it being average and I accept that a little bit because of the significance of the occasion.

“There were two chances in the game in the first half, we had one through Ryan Yates and they had a better one for Tom Lawrence.

“We had to change things tactically but, once we did that, I thought we were good. We were definitely worthy winners.

“We gave them one back – which should never have happened – and I don’t just mean the foul for the penalty, because it was a penalty, it was the lead into it that I did not like, in any shape or form.

“Beyond that moment we were in complete control. I thought we managed the game really well. They had a man sent off, while we kept calm heads. In the second half onwards, there was only one winner.”

Rooney is desperate to see Derby’s future resolved.

“The next few days are crucial,” he said. “I’ve had assurances that I don’t have to sell players. We need someone in.

“We need preferred bidders to help this club exist. If not we will have to see what we can do at the end of the window.

“The administrators have said they are confident someone will come in this week. It is a terrible position to be in and needs sorting. I take care of the football and they take care of the business.

“Hopefully there will be some good news. I don’t hold my breath but I’m always pushing to see where we’re at. The players and fans deserve someone to come in.

“Of course we have players lined up, we have to keep doing our job. We see players, we have seen players who would like to play for Derby. Maybe one day I can bring someone in – but the existence of the club is far more important.”

