St Mirren sail into Scottish Cup fifth round with victory at Ayr

St Mirren booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Ayr.

First-half goals from Kyle McAllister and Greg Kiltie secured the victory for Jim Goodwin’s side, while the cinch Championship club’s best chance came from a late Tomi Adeloye header that went wide.

Ayr boss Lee Bullen made two changes from the side beaten by Morton. Out went Adeloye and Joe Chalmers, replaced by Ryan Gondoh and Michael Moffat.

St Mirren also made two changes following their midweek win at Tannadice, with Kristian Dennis and McAllister coming in for Eamonn Brophy and Alan Power.

Ayr had a chance within the first 30 seconds through Rangers loanee James Maxwell but it was the visitors who forged ahead after seven minutes.

Scott Tanser sent over a cross from the left and McAllister was able to guide his header into the far corner of the net.

St Mirren were well on top after that and grabbed their second after 24 minutes. Jay Henderson sent a pass through to Kiltie and the former Kilmarnock forward made space before scoring his first goal for the club.

The visitors appealed for a penalty when Dennis appeared to be tripped by Sean McGinty but referee David Dickson waved the claims away.

The striker then missed a glaring chance after good skill from McAllister teed him up only for Dennis to completely miss the ball from about six yards out.

Tanser had the first real chance of the second half but saw his right-footed effort from outside the box drift well off target.

St Mirren then survived a scare when Ethan Erhahon stretched to cut out Patrick Reading’s cross and almost turned it into his own net.

Aidan McAdams then had to look alive to push away Connor Ronan’s ferocious effort before, at the other end, Charles Dunne did well to get back to block Mark McKenzie as the Ayr striker prepared to shoot.

Kiltie then passed up two more chances – one saved by McAdams, the other going narrowly past a post – before he was replaced by Power.

Ayr made changes of their own and one of their replacements, Adeloye, came close to getting a goal back with a header that went just wide.

Ronan then curled a free kick well over the top after another dangerous run forward by Alex Greive as St Mirren ran out comfortable winners.