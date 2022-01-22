Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren sail into Scottish Cup fifth round with victory at Ayr

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 4.58pm
St Mirren’s Greg Kiltie was on target at Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren’s Greg Kiltie was on target at Ayr (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Ayr.

First-half goals from Kyle McAllister and Greg Kiltie secured the victory for Jim Goodwin’s side, while the cinch Championship club’s best chance came from a late Tomi Adeloye header that went wide.

Ayr boss Lee Bullen made two changes from the side beaten by Morton. Out went Adeloye and Joe Chalmers, replaced by Ryan Gondoh and Michael Moffat.

St Mirren also made two changes following their midweek win at Tannadice, with Kristian Dennis and McAllister coming in for Eamonn Brophy and Alan Power.

Ayr had a chance within the first 30 seconds through Rangers loanee James Maxwell but it was the visitors who forged ahead after seven minutes.

Scott Tanser sent over a cross from the left and McAllister was able to guide his header into the far corner of the net.

St Mirren were well on top after that and grabbed their second after 24 minutes. Jay Henderson sent a pass through to Kiltie and the former Kilmarnock forward made space before scoring his first goal for the club.

The visitors appealed for a penalty when Dennis appeared to be tripped by Sean McGinty but referee David Dickson waved the claims away.

The striker then missed a glaring chance after good skill from McAllister teed him up only for Dennis to completely miss the ball from about six yards out.

Tanser had the first real chance of the second half but saw his right-footed effort from outside the box drift well off target.

St Mirren then survived a scare when Ethan Erhahon stretched to cut out Patrick Reading’s cross and almost turned it into his own net.

Aidan McAdams then had to look alive to push away Connor Ronan’s ferocious effort before, at the other end, Charles Dunne did well to get back to block Mark McKenzie as the Ayr striker prepared to shoot.

Kiltie then passed up two more chances – one saved by McAdams, the other going narrowly past a post – before he was replaced by Power.

Ayr made changes of their own and one of their replacements, Adeloye, came close to getting a goal back with a header that went just wide.

Ronan then curled a free kick well over the top after another dangerous run forward by Alex Greive as St Mirren ran out comfortable winners.

