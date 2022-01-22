Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Courtney Baker-Richardson goal enough for Newport to see off Scunthorpe

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 22 2022, 5.16pm
Courtney Baker-Richardson scored for Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport kept their League Two play-off push firmly on track with a 1-0 victory at struggling Scunthorpe.

Courtney Baker-Richardson bagged the all-important goal early in the second period, though the Welsh club would have won by a much greater margin without the first-half heroics of Iron goalkeeper Rory Watson.

He clawed away a curling effort from Jake Cain that looked destined for the top corner, before later producing an even better stop to deny Dom Telford from point-blank range.

When Watson was beaten the woodwork proved Scunthorpe’s saviour, with visiting skipper Mickey Demetriou heading against the crossbar from a corner and then firing a 36th-minute penalty against the outside of a post.

Having survived an onslaught during the opening 45 minutes, the hosts improved after the break.

But it was no surprise when County broke the deadlock in the 56th minute as Baker-Richardson headed home his eighth goal of the season from Oliver Cooper’s inviting free-kick.

Scunthorpe were given a route back into the game when wing-back Luke Matheson was wrestled to the floor inside the box, but substitute Myles Hippolyte’s 71st-minute penalty was saved by Nick Townsend.

From then on, a Newport victory never looked in doubt, and only Watson’s near-post stop from Ryan Haynes’ low drive prevented them from adding a second.

