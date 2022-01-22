Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen ease past Edinburgh City to reach Scottish Cup fifth round

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.02pm
Christian Ramirez netted Aberdeen’s second goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen eased their way into the Scottish Cup fifth round after a dominant 3-0 win over cinch League Two side Edinburgh City.

The cinch Premiership side were never troubled by their lower-league opponents and first-half strikes from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had the match won, before Lewis Ferguson added a third right at the death.

Manager Stephen Glass showed his intent by naming a side unchanged from a feisty 1-1 draw with Rangers in midweek and – as one might expect – it was one-way traffic from the off.

The home side passed up a handful of chances before taking a deserved lead through Welshman Hedges midway through the first half.

Funso Ojo’s shot from the edge of the box was beaten away by Citizens goalkeeper Brian Schwake, but the ball fell to Jonny Hayes who cut it back for Hedges to drill home from six yards.

Ojo struck the post with a sweet volley that deserved better, 10 minutes from the interval, but the Dons would double their advantage before the break.

Belgian midfielder Ojo was involved again, exchanging passes with Hedges before the latter turned provider with a low cross that Ramirez fired high into the net from close range.

Aberdeen looked less potent after the break with a string of half-chances put high or wide, but Ferguson was unlucky with a free-kick after 66 minutes that, from 30 yards, crashed back off the crossbar.

David Bates saw a header beaten away a few minutes later, but substitute Jay Emmanuel-Thomas passed up an open goal as the game entered the final 10 minutes, somehow smashing the ball off the underside of the crossbar from close range with the goal at his mercy.

There was a nervy moment as Edinburgh finally registered a shot on target through Anthony McDonald, but Joe Lewis was alert and blocked his effort with five minutes left.

There was still time for the home side to add a third, though, as Ferguson headed in at the far post after the visitors failed to clear a right-wing free-kick.

