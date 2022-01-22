Teenager Mason Burstow scores again as Charlton secure overdue victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Mason Burstow added to his burgeoning goalscoring reputation as Charlton beat Fleetwood 2-0 at The Valley to record their first league victory since mid-December.

The 18-year-old Addicks academy product nodded home in the 53rd minute after Albie Morgan’s driven deep free-kick was headed back across goal by Ryan Inniss.

It was a fifth goal in 13 professional appearances for Burstow, seven of which have come as a late substitute.

Morgan confirmed Charlton’s victory in the second minute of stoppage time when he drove home a loose ball.

The win was needed by the home side, whose four-game winless run in Sky Bet League One had coincided with Johnnie Jackson’s upgrade from caretaker to permanent manager at Charlton.

The hosts ought to have taken the lead after 37 minutes when Elliot Lee spurned a double opportunity after the ball broke to him 10 yards out. His second effort was brilliantly saved low down by Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

The Cod Army rarely looked like adding to their recent wins over Doncaster and Rotherham after an early Tom Clarke header and a Danny Andrew free-kick both cleared the Charlton crossbar.