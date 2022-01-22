Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teenager Mason Burstow scores again as Charlton secure overdue victory

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.02pm
Charlton’s Mason Burstow (second left) celebrates scoring (Nigel French/PA)
Teenager Mason Burstow added to his burgeoning goalscoring reputation as Charlton beat Fleetwood 2-0 at The Valley to record their first league victory since mid-December.

The 18-year-old Addicks academy product nodded home in the 53rd minute after Albie Morgan’s driven deep free-kick was headed back across goal by Ryan Inniss.

It was a fifth goal in 13 professional appearances for Burstow, seven of which have come as a late substitute.

Morgan confirmed Charlton’s victory in the second minute of stoppage time when he drove home a loose ball.

The win was needed by the home side, whose four-game winless run in Sky Bet League One had coincided with Johnnie Jackson’s upgrade from caretaker to permanent manager at Charlton.

The hosts ought to have taken the lead after 37 minutes when Elliot Lee spurned a double opportunity after the ball broke to him 10 yards out. His second effort was brilliantly saved low down by Fleetwood keeper Alex Cairns.

The Cod Army rarely looked like adding to their recent wins over Doncaster and Rotherham after an early Tom Clarke header and a Danny Andrew free-kick both cleared the Charlton crossbar.

