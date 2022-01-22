Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland get back to winning ways with Portsmouth scalp

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.02pm
Elliot Embleton scored Sunderland’s winner against Portsmouth (Will Matthews/PA)
Sunderland’s three-game winless run came to an end as they claimed a much-needed 1-0 victory over Portsmouth to get their automatic promotion push back on track.

Elliot Embleton’s first-half finish settled things at the Stadium of Light, although Portsmouth will feel they should have equalised with one minute left when George Hirst directed a free header over the crossbar.

Pompey were the dominant side for much of the first half but failed to seriously test Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann despite enjoying the bulk of possession.

Ronan Curtis hooked an early effort over the crossbar while Lynden Gooch hooked clear from just in front of his goalline after a corner was flicked on at the front post, but as the opening period wore on, so Sunderland started creating chances of their own.

Gavin Bazunu clawed away Embleton’s curled shot from the corner of the area, but the Portsmouth goalkeeper was beaten five minutes before the break.

Leon Dajaku robbed Sean Raggett of possession before Ross Stewart laid the ball off into Embleton’s path, and the midfielder stroked a low finish into the bottom corner.

The Black Cats came close to extending their lead shortly after the hour mark, but Dan Neil fired wide from 20 yards after Dajaku rolled a square ball into his path.

Portsmouth’s best chance of an equaliser came to nothing with one minute left as unmarked substitute Hirst headed over from a corner.

