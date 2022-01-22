Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matty Stevens toasts new Forest Green contract with goal in win over Carlisle

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.12pm
Matty Stevens, left, scored for Forest Green (Leila Coker/PA)
Matty Stevens, left, scored for Forest Green (Leila Coker/PA)

Matty Stevens toasted a new Forest Green contract by hitting his 19th goal of the season as the runaway League Two leaders ended Carlisle’s five-game unbeaten run with an emphatic 3-0 victory.

Rovers led at the break through Morgan Feeney’s own goal and turned up the heat in the second half with Stevens’ neat finish and Jamille Matt’s 17th goal of the season.

Earlier, Rovers’ Nicky Cadden fizzed a strike into the grateful hands of Cumbrians keeper Mark Howard. Carlisle responded, with Jon Mellish firing wide.

However,  Rovers’ pressure told – the unfortunate Feeney turning the ball into his own net from Cadden’s cross in the 16th minute.

Cadden was catching the eye and this time his free-kick found the head of Matt who planted his header straight at Howard.

As the first half drew to a close, Jake Young drilled a good opportunity wide from a Matt flick.

Rovers made it 2-0 seven minutes into the second half – the prolific Stevens slamming home after fine footwork in the box from Young.

Rovers wrapped things up 13 minutes before the end – substitute Jack Aitchison teeing Matt up for a clinical finish as Rob Edwards’ side extended their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier