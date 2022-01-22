Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Exeter keep pace in play-off race with victory at Walsall

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.12pm
Tim Dieng scored for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tim Dieng scored for Exeter (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter boosted their play-off hopes with a 2-0 victory at 10-man Walsall.

Set-piece headers from Tim Dieng and Cheick Diabate kept the Grecians within a point of the top seven as Walsall, who had Rollin Menayese sent off, suffered a third straight defeat.

Saddlers keeper Carl Rushworth made three fine stops in the opening 10 minutes, a fantastic double save to thwart two close-range Offrande Zanzala headers before foiling Matt Jay’s 20-yarder.

But the Saddlers stopper erred for Exeter’s 45th-minute opener, misjudging an Archie Collins corner as Dieng buried a powerful header from six yards.

Exeter almost doubled their lead two minutes into the second half as Hayden White headed Jevani Brown’s cross on to his own bar.

Walsall were reduced to 10 men on 50 minutes as Menayese, booked in the first half for fouling Brown, clattered the City man after he dispossessed wandering keeper Rushworth.

Exeter had chances to add a second, Brown drilling inches wide and Collins superbly denied by Rushworth before Diabate headed in his first professional goal on 85 minutes to seal victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier