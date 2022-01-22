Dunfermline deny Inverness victory with late Steven Lawless penalty By Press Association January 22 2022, 5.14pm Steven Lawless scored the equaliser (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inverness missed the chance to close to within a point of cinch Championship leaders Arbroath after a late penalty saw Dunfermline hold Caley Thistle to a 1-1 draw. Shane Sutherland put the visitors in front six minutes before the break, firing past Owain Fon Williams after good work from Reece McAlear. Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers kept out a close-range effort from substitute Kevin O’Hara early in the second half. But he could not prevent Dunfermline from levelling things up 10 minutes before the end, as Steven Lawless scored from the penalty spot after David Carson had handled in the box. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dunfermline urged to follow the Livingston blueprint to success as Stevie Lawless reveals candid Cappielow talks 4 Dunfermline talking points: The damning numbers behind the Pars’ joint-heaviest EVER defeat against Morton Morton 5-0 Dunfermline: Pitiful Pars hit rock bottom of Championship after Cappielow collapse Dunfermline sign former Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson to seal John Hughes reunion