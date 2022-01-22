Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Jebbison earns Burton point from League One draw with AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
January 22 2022, 5.14pm
Daniel Jebbison earned Burton a point (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Daniel Jebbison earned Burton a point (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Burton extended their unbeaten start to 2022 to a fourth match after coming from behind to record a 1-1 League One draw against AFC Wimbledon with Daniel Jebbison cancelling out Ollie Palmer’s opener.

New signing Gassan Ahadme had two good chances in the first half to open his Burton account as he first sent a header across the face of goal and then curled a first-time effort inches wide of the far post.

Joe Powell was also denied by Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev in a half where the hosts were largely on top.

Wimbledon had chances when skipper Alex Woodyard fired the ball over from the edge of the box and the lively Dapo Mebude raced half the length of the pitch before sliding his angled effort wide of both goalkeeper Ben Garratt and the far post.

Albion continued to be frustrated by the resolute Wimbledon backline with a Jebbison header saved by Tzanev before Wimbledon grabbed the lead, Palmer finding the corner of the net after good work by Ayoub Assal and Jack Rudoni.

Jebbison grabbed the equaliser from close range after 77 minutes as he bundled the ball home after a superb run and cross from Powell.

