Leyton Orient and Port Vale play out scrappy goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The deadlock could not be broken at Brisbane Road where Leyton Orient and Port Vale contested a 0-0 draw in a scrappy affair.

The Valiants were only able name five substitutes and were soon forced into an early change when full-back James Gibbons limped off after just six minutes with a hamstring problem.

In a sterile first-half, Orient’s Paul Smyth came closest to separating the teams when he struck the side-netting with a volley before curling a set-piece narrowly over the bar.

The lack of quality and cohesion continued to be evident after the break with few chances being created at either end to leave both keepers with a comfortable and stress-free afternoon.

Substitute Matt Young spotted Vale goalkeeper Aidan Stone off his line but his 30-yard effort cleared the bar by some distance.

It was the visitors though who spurned the best opportunity to nick the three points just after the hour when David Amoo beat off the challenge of Shad Ogie but sent his shot across the goal and wide of the far post.